TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We have heat, we have increasing moisture, but little flow to push storms off mountain tops.

Expect more of the same, daily storms with a 20 to 30% chance of moving into the valleys.

A little boost in moisture over the weekend could bring an increase in daily storm chances by early next week.

Highs will likely drop back to the upper 90s if that happens!

Meteorologist April Madison

