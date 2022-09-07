Watch Now
Hot, windy weather will soon give way to cooler temperatures and some rain

Posted at 7:29 PM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 22:29:00-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — We've been stuck in a hot, windy weather pattern and we're really drying out across southern Arizona.

Hurricane Kay looks to change this by the end of the week.

The storm will pass to the west of Baja but still be close enough to bring lots of clouds and a chance of rain back to the area.

The best chance of rain will occur Friday and Saturday with some showers still possible into Sunday and Monday.

With the arrival of clouds and some rain, we'll also see high temperatures drop back into the mid to upper 90s.

A nice change in weather is on the way!

Cuyler Diggs

