Hot weather gives way to cold and wet starting the weekTemperatures drop into the 60s with showers in the next few days

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Near record heat this weekend before temperatures start to drop.

Monday will be cooler and breezy as a wet system approaches.

Showers move in as early as Monday night. Tuesday will be a cool, wet day in the mid-60s. 4-8 inches of snow in the mountains with up to .50" of rain for the valleys.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

