Hot weather gives way to cold and wet starting the weekTemperatures drop into the 60s with showers in the next few days
Near record heat this weekend gives way to cool and rainy weather with snow in the mountains Tuesday.
Posted at 5:57 PM, Mar 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-26 20:57:32-04
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Near record heat this weekend before temperatures start to drop.
Monday will be cooler and breezy as a wet system approaches.
Showers move in as early as Monday night. Tuesday will be a cool, wet day in the mid-60s. 4-8 inches of snow in the mountains with up to .50" of rain for the valleys.
