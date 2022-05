TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hot and sunny to end the work week!

Highs will hover in the low 100s in Tucson again today, then start dropping 3-5° each day through early next week.

A weather system will bring breezy to windy conditions Saturday into Monday with near or below normal temperatures through Tuesday.

Another warm up for the second half of next week with Tucson likely seeing it's first 105° by Thursday.

Meteorologist April Madison

