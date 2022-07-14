Hot temperatures and slight chances of rain remain in the forecast

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our weather pattern isn't showing much sign of changing as we go through the end of the week.

Hot temperatures will continue with highs running between 105 and 107 degrees through the weekend.

Just enough moisture will stay around southern Arizona to help produce a few thunderstorms each afternoon and evening.

A slightly better chance of rain will arrive early next week as more moisture returns to the region.

For now, we'll have to continue to be patient with monsoon.

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

