Hot temperatures and isolated thunderstorms continue our weather trend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our weather pattern will be slow to change as we go through the week because high pressure will remain over the Four Corners region and keep us hot with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A better chance of thunderstorms will arrive this weekend as more moisture arrives across southern Arizona.

Hot temperatures will stay with us as highs hover around 105° through the end of the week, but highs will drop closer to 100° this weekend.

As always, some thunderstorms will be capable of producing hail, heavy rain, localized flooding and damaging wind.

Stay cool and be safe!

Cuyler Diggs

