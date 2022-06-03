Hot, dusty and gusty to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hot, dry conditions will pair with some gusty wind to finish the week and this will bring elevated wildfire risk back to southeastern Arizona.

There's still no sign of rain as we patiently wait for monsoon to begin.

The is a sign of a big warming trend by the end of next week that could have our highs pushing 110° by next Friday.

This would be a good time to make sure your air conditioners are in good working order and to start thinking about some indoor activities in order to avoid the extreme heat.

Cuyler Diggs

