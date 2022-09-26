Watch Now
Hot, dry weather continues on Sunday

Posted at 5:21 PM, Sep 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-25 20:21:42-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — Hot and dry weather continues to be the theme across much of Arizona this Sunday.

With the end of Monsoon just a week away, storm chances are decreasing. Some storms hit near the Arizona-Mexico throughout the day, but the vast majority of the state stayed quiet.

Slight storm chances will stay present throughout the coming week.

Highs are expected to be in the 90s in Tucson and 80s in Sierra Vista. Lows are expected to be in the 70s in Tucson and 60s in Sierra Vista.

