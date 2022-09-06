Hot, dry, breezy conditions give way to cooler weather by the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure will keep our weather hot, dry and breezy through the middle of the week.

By the end of the week, a hurricane will help cool us down and even bring a chance of rain back to southern Arizona.

Most of the moisture will stay well southwest of our area, but we will see a good chance of rain on Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures will cool down as highs will drop from the low 100s to the low to mid-90s by the weekend.

It still feels like summer, but we'll be feeling cooler by the end of the week.

Cuyler Diggs

