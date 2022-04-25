Hot, dry, breezy and a chance for dry thunderstorms east of Tucson
Temperatures rise near 100 degrees Tuesday with gusty winds causing elevated fire weather concerns the rest of the week.
Posted at 5:19 PM, Apr 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-24 20:19:26-04
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures will be rising near 100° Tuesday.
We'll have gusty winds that day along with a slight chance for dry thunderstorms in Cochise County.
The rest of the week will have dry conditions, above average temperatures, and gusty winds. This will keep fire weather concerns elevated.
Brian Brennan
