TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Things should cool off slightly in time for the total lunar eclipse this evening. It will definitely be cooler than the 105 degree record hot day we had today.

Triple digits continue Monday before some slight relief, but 90s continue all week.

Breezy conditions off-and-on all week before elevated fire weather concerns.

Brian Brennan

