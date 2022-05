TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The warm up get's warmer!

Highs will run 6-8° above average through Friday.

Tucson will climb to 103-104° today and tomorrow. The record on both days is currently 107°.

Slightly cooler for the weekend into Memorial Day.

Afternoon winds will increase this weekend into early next week with temperatures briefly dropping to below normal levels early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

