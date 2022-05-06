Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Hot and windy as we head into Mother's Day weekend

Less wind today, but more heat
Posted at 6:06 AM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 09:08:32-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Heat will be the main story today and tomorrow.

We will see a few clouds passing by today with highs soaring to the upper 90s.

Many locations will be flirting with 100° Saturday as the stronger winds start to move in.

Mother's Day will bring much stronger winds and fire concerns.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for most of southeast Arizona all day Sunday!

Our area will remain under the influence of this weather system into next week with gusty winds each afternoon through Wednesday. Slight cooling is expected starting Sunday as well.

April Madison

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018