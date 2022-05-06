Hot and windy as we head into Mother's Day weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Heat will be the main story today and tomorrow.

We will see a few clouds passing by today with highs soaring to the upper 90s.

Many locations will be flirting with 100° Saturday as the stronger winds start to move in.

Mother's Day will bring much stronger winds and fire concerns.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for most of southeast Arizona all day Sunday!

Our area will remain under the influence of this weather system into next week with gusty winds each afternoon through Wednesday. Slight cooling is expected starting Sunday as well.

April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

