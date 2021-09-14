Watch
Hot and hazy conditions continue

The heat starts to break by the end of the week, but until then we are looking at triple digit high temperatures.
Posted at 6:43 PM, Sep 13, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The heat will be less excessive, but still well above normal the next few days.

Hot, dry, and hazy conditions will continue with the Tucson airport hitting triple digit high temperatures.

High pressure weakens and allows temperatures to drop into the upper 90s by the weekend.

Computer models show a push of moisture from the south around the end of the week, but don't get too excited for many showers or storms in our area.

We may have to settle for the third spot for rain this monsoon with heavy rain not looking very likely for the next 7 days.

Brian Brennan

