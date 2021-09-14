Watch
Hot and dry conditions will continue through the end of the week, with a few degrees of cooling

Staying hot and dry
Posted at 6:07 AM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 09:11:17-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson will see a few degrees of cooling today, but still soaring to the low 100s.

Monday's high topped out at 104 degrees, and Tucson will hit 101 degrees today.

Hot and dry conditions will continue across most of southeast Arizona through Wednesday or Thursday.

Temperatures will gradually fall closer to typical September values by this weekend, with a modest moisture increase possibly bringing back isolated thunderstorms later in the week.

April Madison

