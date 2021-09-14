Hot and dry conditions will continue through the end of the week, with a few degrees of cooling

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson will see a few degrees of cooling today, but still soaring to the low 100s.

Monday's high topped out at 104 degrees, and Tucson will hit 101 degrees today.

Hot and dry conditions will continue across most of southeast Arizona through Wednesday or Thursday.

Temperatures will gradually fall closer to typical September values by this weekend, with a modest moisture increase possibly bringing back isolated thunderstorms later in the week.

April Madison

MORE WEATHER



STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

