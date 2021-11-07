Hope you like it warm

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We don't need to change our clocks in Arizona, but we do double check the calendar from time to time.

Feeling much too warm to be November this weekend. Some high clouds and breezes here and there this week, but no rain on the horizon. Models show warmer than normal and dry conditions will be pretty common this month.

However, a glancing system to the north will bring temps down to normal (upper 70s) a couple days midweek.

High pressure builds in for more warm temperatures after that.

Have a great weekend!

Brian Brennan

