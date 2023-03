TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny and warmer today through Wednesday, with highs climbing 4-5° above average.

Breezy Tuesday before a weather system brings stronger winds Wednesday and Thursday

followed by cooler temperatures for Thursday and Friday.

A few, light showers will also be possible primarily north of Tucson Thursday into Friday.

Meteorologist April Madison

