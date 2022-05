TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A few more days in the 90s before the triple-digits return.

Sunny, breezy, and similar temps as yesterday, warming to the low 90s for Tucson.

Highs will stay in the 90s through tomorrow, then climb through the second half of the week.

Gusty winds are expected again today, then gradually calming Wednesday through Friday.

Meteorologist April Madison

