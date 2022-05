TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A warmer, but fairly quiet, weather pattern on this Cinco De Mayo.

Highs return to the 90s today, with a little less wind for the next few days.

Temperatures will climb close to 100° by Friday and Saturday.

Gusty winds picking back up this weekend and continuing into next week as the weather pattern becomes more active.

April Madison

