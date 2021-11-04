Watch
Highs climb through the weekend, then cooler air arrives next week

Warm and dry conditions continue
Posted at 5:58 AM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 09:58:29-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dress in layers! A cool morning, but highs will warm back to the mid 80s in Tucson this afternoon.

Lots of sunshine as high pressure moves overhead bringing unseasonably warm temps through the weekend.

Tucson will warm to near 90° Friday through the weekend.

A weather system will pass to our north next week, bringing breezy winds, a few clouds, and cooler temps by Tuesday and Wednesday.

April Madison

