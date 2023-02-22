High wind speeds with gusts reaching up to 70 mph

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Several storm systems will pass through Arizona this week, but the system impacting us today is expected to be strongest. We'll see the highest chances of rain in the morning and early afternoon, with heavy snow in higher elevations. The main impact we'll see from this system on Southern Arizona is from high wind speeds, which we're already experiencing.

In Pima County there's a wind advisory with wind gusts up to 50 MPH in place until tonight at 8 PM. Cochise County residents should be especially cautious because they're looking at a High Wind Warning, warning of wind gusts up to 70 MPH.

Northern Arizona and higher elevations areas are also under a Winter Storm Warning with heavy snow. Northern Arizona could be seeing up to 18 inches of snow, and up to 16 inches on the southern mountains. These warnings are expected to stay in effect through tonight.

Temperatures should pick up slightly but are expected to remain cool until this weekend, when we could get some warmer weather up to 70 degrees. Slight chances of rain are expected throughout the week.

