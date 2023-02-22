High Wind Advisories posted for all of southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A strong cold front will produce dangerously strong wind throughout most of Wednesday.

High Wind Advisories and Warnings have been posted and will stay in effect through Wednesday evening as some wind gusts are expected to exceed 50 mph.

The cold front will also bring rain, some mountain snow and much colder air to southeastern Arizona.

High temperatures will fall back into the lower 50s before a gradual warming trend returns highs to the lower 70s for Saturday.

Another low pressure system will bring more wind, chilly air, rain and mountain snow for Sunday.

Be safe on our windy Wednesday!

Cuyler Diggs

