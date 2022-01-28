High Wind Advisories in effect as strong wind returns for the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A cold front will drop into southeastern Arizona and bring some strong, gusty wind to the area as we finish the work week.

Friday, High Wind Advisories will be in effect all day and into the evening as wind gusts up to 45 mph will be possible.

This weekend, the wind settles down and a weak system crosses the area and brings more clouds by Sunday.

High temperatures will climb into the upper 60s through the weekend, but another wave of cold air arrives next week.

Tuesday, a stronger cold front sweeps across the region and will bring more wind along with much cooler air to the region.

By Wednesday, highs will struggle to climb out of the upper 50s and overnight lows will drop to near freezing.

Be careful with the gusty wind we expect for Friday!

Cuyler Diggs

