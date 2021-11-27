High temperatures will be warmer than normal for a stretch

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It looks like November will close out dry with only .01 inches of rain at the airport this month.
The nights will continue to be chilly, but the days will be warmer than normal starting Sunday. That day will beging a string of days near 80.
Afternoon breezes Sunday and a few other days will make for the most exciting weather features this next week.
Enjoy!
