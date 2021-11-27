Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

High temperatures will be warmer than normal for a stretch

items.[0].image.alt
KGUN9
FFPJ_s1VUAE8pst.jpg
Posted at 4:34 PM, Nov 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-27 18:34:14-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It looks like November will close out dry with only .01 inches of rain at the airport this month.

The nights will continue to be chilly, but the days will be warmer than normal starting Sunday. That day will beging a string of days near 80.

Afternoon breezes Sunday and a few other days will make for the most exciting weather features this next week.

Enjoy!

Brian Brennan

MORE WEATHER

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018