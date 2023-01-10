High temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and 70s in Tucson this week
Posted at 10:31 PM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 00:31:36-05
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson will have warm high temperatures all week with a couple of days dropping into the 60s.
Next weekend, a storm system will bring a chance of isolated showers on Sunday going into next work week.
