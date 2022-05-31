High temperatures climb as high pressure builds over the Desert Southwest

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure is building over the Desert Southwest and will have our high temperatures soaring over 100° by the middle of the week.

Even though daytime highs will be getting hotter, overnight lows will remain pleasant and drop into the 60s through the weekend.

We're looking for any sign of monsoon and there's not much sign of any development, but some moisture will attempt to make its way closer to extreme southeastern Arizona by the end of the week.

For now, we'll have to keep drinking extra water and lathering on the sunscreen!

Cuyler Diggs

