High pressure continues to bring the heat to southern Arizona and keeps monsoon at bay

Posted at 7:25 PM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 22:25:54-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will continue to see temperatures climbing over 100° as high pressure keeps a stronghold on our weather pattern.

Slightly cooler temperatures will arrive by this weekend and will stay in the mid to upper 90s into the beginning of next week.

By Friday, a little more moisture will arrive from the south and bring a slight chance of thunderstorms along the international border.

Most thunderstorms will occur well south of Tucson, but an isolated thunderstorm may even make it into the metro area.

Our chances of monsoon making a big comeback are getting much slimmer as we move into the second half of September.

Cuyler Diggs

