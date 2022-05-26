High pressure builds over Arizona and will give our temperatures a boost as we go into the end of the week

Watch
Posted at 7:49 PM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 22:49:50-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures are warming up as high pressure builds over the Southwest.

Highs will climb into the low 100s to finish the week and overnight lows will climb back into the upper 60s.

Memorial Day weekend will bring slightly cooler temperatures as highs drop back into the mid to upper 90s, but the wind will increase by the end of the weekend.

Increasing wind will bring an increase in wildfire danger as we bring the holiday weekend to a close.

Keep putting the sunscreen on and drink extra water!

Cuyler Diggs

