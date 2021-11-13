Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

High pressure brings the heat for the weekend

items.[0].videoTitle
High pressure brings the heat for the weekend
Posted at 7:30 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 21:30:08-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The weekend will bring more warm weather to southern Arizona as high pressure remains overhead.

This means we can expect our warm, sunny days and clear, cool nights to continue.

Highs will climb into the mid-80s with overnight lows dipping into the lower 50s.

Next week, a little dip in the jet stream will allow some cooler air and high clouds to return to southern Arizona.

By Wednesday, highs will fall back into the upper 70s with overnight lows dropping into the upper 40s for the end of next week.

Get outside and enjoy the nice weather, but don't forget the sunscreen!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018