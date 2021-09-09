High pressure brings high heat through the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures continue to climb as high pressure strengthens over the Western United States.

Highs will favor the low 100s for the remainder of the week and will stay in this range all the way into next week.

This also spells trouble for our struggling monsoon as drier air moves over Arizona and will limit the development of any thunderstorms.

This pattern will stay with us for several days, so don't be looking for any rain in the near future.

Instead, you might be looking to stay inside or to find a good shade tree as the heat climbs!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

