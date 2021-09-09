High, dry, and hot! Temperatures will continue to climb to the triple-digits through early next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More of the same!
Highs will soar to 102° in Tucson today, with more on the way.
Hot and dry conditions are expected for southeast Arizona into the weekend.
The exception will be this afternoon across the White mountains where a few thunderstorms are possible.
By Sunday, Tucson will come within a few degrees of the record, topping out at 104°.
It's a good weekend to make some indoor plans!
April Madison
MORE WEATHER
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter