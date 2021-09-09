Watch
High, dry, and hot! Temperatures will continue to climb to the triple-digits through early next week

More triple-digit heat
Posted at 5:56 AM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 09:07:57-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More of the same!

Highs will soar to 102° in Tucson today, with more on the way.

Hot and dry conditions are expected for southeast Arizona into the weekend.

The exception will be this afternoon across the White mountains where a few thunderstorms are possible.

By Sunday, Tucson will come within a few degrees of the record, topping out at 104°.

It's a good weekend to make some indoor plans!

April Madison

