High clouds at times, light breezes and comfortable temperatures

High clouds at times, light breezes and nice sunsets this week.
Posted at 5:39 PM, Oct 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-31 20:39:00-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Very comfortable and calm weather expected this week. Pretty typical of late October/early November in Southern Arizona.

You can expect temperatures to cool slight towards the end of the week, high clouds at times, and a few really nice sunrises and sunsets.

Brian Brennan

