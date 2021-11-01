High clouds at times, light breezes and comfortable temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Very comfortable and calm weather expected this week. Pretty typical of late October/early November in Southern Arizona.
You can expect temperatures to cool slight towards the end of the week, high clouds at times, and a few really nice sunrises and sunsets.
