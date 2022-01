TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — System brushing to the north of our area bringing some high clouds and slight cooling this weekend.

Computer models are showing a closed low developing off the coast of southern California Monday-Tuesday and moving through our area midweek.

Best chance for showers will be Wednesday into early Thursday. High temperatures will drop back into the mid to low-60s.

Enjoy your weekend!

Brian Brennan

