Heavy rains and flood potential continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon 2021 is currently the 4th wettest on record after 1.60 inches of rain since midnight at the Tucson Airport. 10.75” so far and plenty of rainfall in the forecast left for this weekend.

Heavy storms fired up this afternoon bringing flash flood advisories and warnings to many areas including in Tucson. The saturated soil and continued chance of heavy storms is keeping a Flash Flood Watch going through Sunday afternoon.

We'll continue to have storms and showers on the radar through the evening hours with most activity south and east of Tucson. Later tonight storms may push the White Mountains and make it into western Pima county. Outflows could spark rumbles of thunder throughout much of southern Arizona overnight.

A few more monsoon days before we get a dry spell at the end of the week!

Brian Brennan

