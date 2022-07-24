Heavy rain remains present across parts of southern Arizona.
Flash Flood Warning in Oro Valley
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Storms are firing up across southern Arizona this afternoon. There are several flash flood warnings in place as well.
Monsoon will remain active throughout the start of the week. There is a possibility that some of the larger washes have water flowing in them by the end of the week.
