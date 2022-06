TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The temperatures continue to rise this week.

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for Thursday through Sunday. Temperatures will be near record levels and possibly hitting 110 by the weekend.

A slight chance of thunderstorms starts Thursday for the mountains. Dry thunderstorms with maybe some virga look to be the most likely scenario.

Meteorologist Brian Brennan

