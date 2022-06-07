Watch
Heat is building and will take us to near record levels by the end of the week

Posted at 7:52 PM, Jun 06, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We have had a hot start to June and it's about to get a lot hotter!

High pressure is strengthening over the Southwest and will have our daytime highs climbing to 110° by the weekend.

Excessive Heat Watches will go into effect Thursday and remain in effect through Sunday.

Some locations west of Tucson will see temperatures approaching 115° by the end of the week.

Please play it safe as we go through the end of the week and spend as much time in the air conditioning as possible.

Cuyler Diggs

