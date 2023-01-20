Watch Now
Hard Freeze Watches are going into effect for the weekend

Posted at 7:14 PM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 21:14:13-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More cold air is on the way as two more weather systems will reinforce the cold air that continues to keep our temperatures below seasonal averages.

One system will arrive Friday and the next one will arrive Monday and drop our overnight lows below freezing.

Hard Freeze Watches have been posted from Friday night into Saturday morning and from Saturday night into Sunday morning.

These watches include the Tucson metro area where overnight lows could drop as low as 26°, so continue to take action to protect against freezing temperatures.

Another hard freeze is likely to occur from Monday night into Tuesday morning.

A slight warming trend is on tap for latter part of next week.

