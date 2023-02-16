Watch Now
Hard Freeze Warnings return to southern Arizona

Posted at 7:27 PM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 21:27:22-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hard Freeze Warnings have been posted for most of southern Arizona as bitter cold air settles over the region.

In Tucson, we'll see overnight low temperatures dipping into the low to mid-20s.

Gusty wind will return to southeastern Arizona to finish the week and warmer temperatures will return for the weekend before another low pressure system arrives.

This next system will not bring such cold air into the region because it will be pulling in sub-tropical air which will bring a few showers to begin next week.

Our active weather pattern continues!

Cuyler Diggs

