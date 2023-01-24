Hard Freeze Warnings return as colder air arrives

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cold air continues to reside over southern Arizona and drop our overnight lows below freezing.

Hard Freeze Warnings remain in effect as temperatures drop into the upper 20s during the early morning hours.

A slight warming trend returns by the end of the week with highs climbing back into the lower 60s.

This weekend, highs will climb into the mid-60s as we wait for the next weather system to arrive on Monday.

This next system will not be as cold, but will bring a few showers and some mountain snow back to southeastern Arizona.

Keep protecting the pipes, plants, pets and people!

Cuyler Diggs

