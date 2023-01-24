Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Hard Freeze Warnings return as colder air arrives

Hard Freeze Warnings return as colder air arrives
Posted at 8:30 PM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 22:30:51-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cold air continues to reside over southern Arizona and drop our overnight lows below freezing.

Hard Freeze Warnings remain in effect as temperatures drop into the upper 20s during the early morning hours.

A slight warming trend returns by the end of the week with highs climbing back into the lower 60s.

This weekend, highs will climb into the mid-60s as we wait for the next weather system to arrive on Monday.

This next system will not be as cold, but will bring a few showers and some mountain snow back to southeastern Arizona.

Keep protecting the pipes, plants, pets and people!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018