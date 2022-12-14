Watch Now
Hard Freeze Warnings in effect as temperatures dip below freezing

Posted at 7:46 PM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-13 21:46:03-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hard Freeze Warnings have been issued for most lower elevations of southern Arizona, including the Tucson metro area, as low temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 20s.

The warnings are in effect for early Wednesday morning and early Thursday morning, so make sure to take necessary precautions against freezing temperatures.

This includes protecting freeze sensitive plants, protecting pipes, bringing your pets in from the cold and making sure people who don't have access to adequate heating are able to stay warm.

The chill will stick around for a few days, but slightly warmer temperatures will return by the weekend.

Bundle up and stay warm!

Cuyler Diggs

