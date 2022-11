TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll start the day with a few clouds, then clearing through tonight.

Gusty southwest winds will bring warmer temps today and tomorrow, with Tucson flirting with the 80° mark Thursday.

An approaching weather system will bring some moisture into Southeastern Arizona this weekend.

Best chance for rain will be south and east of Tucson.

Meteorologist April Madison

