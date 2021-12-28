Gusty winds, valley rain, and mountain snow coming!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance for light showers later today, increasing late tonight through Wednesday.

Multiple weather systems will bring cool conditions and periods of valley rain and mountain snow this week.

After a chance of showers later today into tomorrow morning, our best chance of showers will be Thursday night into Saturday morning.

Significant snowfall is possible in the mountains, with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for most of the southern Arizona mountain ranges through 5 AM Wednesday.

As storms exit the area, widespread freezes are possible early next week.

April Madison

MORE WEATHER



STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

