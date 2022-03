TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One more day in the 70s before the warm up begins.

Mostly sunny and gusty winds early today, then high pressure will bring a rapid warming trend Thursday through Saturday.

Tucson will likely see it's first 90° day by Friday.

Thereafter, a weather system will impact the region early next week, bringing more gusty winds, cooler daytime temperatures and a slight chance of rain for portions of southeast Arizona.

April Madison

