TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gusty winds are on the way for Sunday with cooler temperatures. Gusts will be around 25 miles per hour, but we'll have plenty of sun.

Today, we saw little to no clouds and temperatures in the 70s. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s and tomorrow we'll be up in the upper 60s. Sierra Vista will have high temperatures in the low 60s and high 50s.

