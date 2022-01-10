Gusty winds Monday before shower chances late in the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Winds will get gusty Monday while temperatures remain above normal in Tucson.

Computer models are putting some showers in the area later in the week. There is plenty of uncertainty with many models in disagreement. But some chance for lighter showers and high elevation snow showers around Thursday looks like a safe bet for now.

Have a good week!

Brian Brennan

