Gusty winds Monday before shower chances late in the week
Gusty east winds Monday with temperatures remaining above normal in Tucson.
Posted at 5:55 PM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 19:55:02-05
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Winds will get gusty Monday while temperatures remain above normal in Tucson.
Computer models are putting some showers in the area later in the week. There is plenty of uncertainty with many models in disagreement. But some chance for lighter showers and high elevation snow showers around Thursday looks like a safe bet for now.
Have a good week!
Brian Brennan
