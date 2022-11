TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gusty winds, a slight chance for showers, and cooler air coming.

We will start the day mostly clear, then winds will pick up from the west as the next weather system approaches.

This will bring a 20% chance for showers later today and tonight. Colder air today and especially Thursday into Friday morning.

More warming over the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS