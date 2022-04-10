Gusty winds continue through Monday for much of southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures on Sunday will remain above average for this time of year. Wind speeds will pickup across southern Arizona on Sunday and Monday.

The gusty winds combined with dry conditions will make wildfire dangers increase. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning starting Sunday at noon that will continue until Monday at 7 PM.

Temperatures will cool down starting on Tuesday and return to near seasonal averages in time for next weekend.

Greg Bradbury is a reporter for KGUN 9. Greg is a recent graduate of Syracuse University where he studied Broadcast Journalism and Spanish. During his time at SU, he spent the majority of his time at the school's TV station, CitrusTV. Over the course of 3 years there, he worked as a reporter, anchor, and news director. Greg joined KGUN 9 in February 2021 as a Multimedia Journalist after working at the ABC National Desk as a Digital News Associate. Share your story ideas and important issues with Greg by emailing greg.bradbury@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

