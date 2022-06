TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Slightly cooler for the weekend then a fast climb to 105°, or higher, next week.

Sunny and low 100s again today, gusty winds return today into the weekend.

Highs will hover in the upper 90s to near 100° today through Sunday.

Next week, temperatures will soar to 105-106° by Thursday and Friday.

Meteorologist April Madison

