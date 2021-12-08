Gusty wind, valley rain, mountain snow, and much cooler air coming

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today will be slightly cooler as our next weather system approaches, but still warming to the low to mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.

A colder weather system will impact the area Thursday through Friday bringing gusty winds initially, followed by increasing precipitation chances Thursday night into Friday.

Most valleys will see less than 0.50" of rain, and snow amounts will range from 2-7" mainly above 7500'.

Dry next weekend with cool mornings and mild afternoons.

Meteorologist April Madison

