Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Gusty wind, valley rain, mountain snow, and much cooler air coming

A chance for rain and mountain snow
Posted at 6:25 AM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 08:26:00-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today will be slightly cooler as our next weather system approaches, but still warming to the low to mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.

A colder weather system will impact the area Thursday through Friday bringing gusty winds initially, followed by increasing precipitation chances Thursday night into Friday.

Most valleys will see less than 0.50" of rain, and snow amounts will range from 2-7" mainly above 7500'.

Dry next weekend with cool mornings and mild afternoons.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018